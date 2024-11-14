Google’s Gemini AI gets dedicated iPhone app in the UK for the first time

Google’s generative AI assistant Gemini can be used for productivity, organisation and personal tasks

Google’s Gemini generative AI assistant has been made available via a dedicated app on the iPhone for the first time.

Although Gemini can already be accessed on iPhones via the web, Google said the app will offer a “more streamlined Gemini experience”, including the ability to have more natural conversations in more than 10 languages with the artificial intelligence-powered assistant using the Gemini Live feature.

The Gemini app launched on Google’s own Android operating system in the UK in June and is built directly into Google smartphones, but dedicated apps are seen as a key tool in putting the technology giant’s signature AI product in front of millions of smartphone users.

Gemini can be used as a productivity tool, with users able to link their other Google apps – such as YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail and Calendar – and have the assistant help with organisation and other personal tasks.

It can also be used to generate ideas, advice, study plans and AI images.

Google said in a blog post on the announcement: “Gemini can help you write the perfect email or text, create stunning images, and brainstorm fun new ideas.

Gemini can help with productivity and organisation (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA)

“Now available on both Android and iOS, the Gemini app puts the power of a true AI-powered personal assistant right in your pocket.

“You can try the Gemini app on your Android phone and download the app in the App Store today.”

Gemini is one of a string of generative AI-powered assistants which have launched over the last two years, as the major tech firms and AI-led start-ups fight for control of what many experts believe will be a pivotal space in the tech market for years to come.

The wider Gemini app rollout will also expand the range of AI assistants available on the iPhone, with Apple pushing their smartphone handset as the go-to platform for AI assistants.

The firm is currently in the process of rolling out its own AI-powered tools, and next year will see OpenAI’s ChatGPT also be integrated directly into the iPhone’s operating system for the first time to aid users with queries.