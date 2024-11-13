Gladiator battle theme sounds out during film-inspired Changing the Guard

The Band and Bugles of The Rifles performed a medley of hits from films and musicals at the Buckingham Palace ceremony on Wednesday

Music from the blockbuster Gladiator sounded out during the Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace ahead of the King attending the global premiere of the movie’s sequel.

A medley of hits from films and musicals, ranging from Star Wars and Indiana Jones to Hairspray and ABBA, was performed on Wednesday during the traditional military spectacle.

The Band and Bugles of The Rifles performed on the Buckingham Palace forecourt (Aaron Chown/PA)

The special recital of soundtracks was staged on the day of the monarch’s celebratory reception at the Palace in honour of the UK’s film and television industry and prior to his red-carpet night out at the Royal Film Performance screening of Gladiator II.

The Battle, by Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerrard, featured in the original Gladiator movie to accompany the first fight scene.

The band played a medley of hits from films and musicals (Aaron Chown/PA)

The new guard, the Queen’s Gurkha Engineers, marched with the Band and Bugles of The Rifles, from nearby Wellington Barracks to the Palace to take over the duty from the old guard.

Songs played included John Williams’ The Symphonic Marches which incorporates the Raiders March from the Indiana Jones movie Raiders Of The Lost Ark and the Imperial March from Star Wars.

Soldiers marched with the band during the Changing the Guard ceremony (Aaron Chown/PA)

Also performed was Hairspray’s You Can’t Stop The Beat, as well as an ABBA medley.