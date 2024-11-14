Gary Oldman to read special Children In Need CBeebies Bedtime Story

Gary Oldman is to read a special Children In Need CBeebies Bedtime Story

British actor and Hollywood star Gary Oldman has said he is “very honoured” to read a special CBeebies Bedtime Story for Children In Need.

The 66-year-old Oscar and three-time Bafta winner will recite the story during Friday night’s 2024 edition of the charity fundraising show.

The story of “warmth and encouragement and hope” has been written specifically for Children In Need by Claire Taylor and is based on a true story, with illustrations from Tim Budgen.

The star, who won an Academy Award for playing former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour (2018), said: “Stories have a unique way of inspiring imagination and hope in young minds.

Oldman said he hopes the story will offer ‘encouragement’ to viewers (Chris Jackson/PA)

“Hope for young people seems particularly in short supply these days. So I am very honoured to be reading this very special CBeebies Bedtime Story for BBC Children In Need.

“I hope our story brings warmth and encouragement and hope to children and families watching on the night.”

Oldman, who was announced on the BBC’s The One Show as doing the bedtime story, is known for his roles in the Harry Potter series as Sirius Black; The Dark Knight trilogy as James Gordon; and as Jackson Lamb in 2022 Apple TV+ drama series, Slow Horses.

BBC Children In Need will air on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm on Friday, live from MediaCity in Salford.

Other stars to have read the CBeebies Bedtime Story include: actors Tom Hardy, Kate Winslet and Jack Black; and singers Billie Eilish and Abigail Morris from The Last Dinner Party.