Further sexual abuse claim filed against Kevin Spacey at the High Court

A further sexual abuse claim has been lodged against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey at the High Court, according to filings.

Ruari Cannon is suing Mr Spacey as well as two organisations connected to the Old Vic Theatre in London, with court records showing the claim was filed on Wednesday.

Dushal Mehta, of law firm Fieldfisher, confirmed to the PA news agency that he had issued a claim on behalf of Mr Cannon, and also said that he had waived his anonymity in the claim.

No details of the allegations involved are currently available.

Mr Spacey was previously acquitted in criminal proceedings of several sexual offences alleged by four men between 2001 and 2013.

Actor Kevin Spacey speaks to the media outside Southwark Crown Court (Lucy North/PA)

One of the men, who cannot be identified, has also sued Mr Spacey over his claims he was sexually assaulted by the actor and suffered “psychiatric damage”, which the actor denies.

Mr Spacey’s law firm in the civil claim, Carter-Ruck, stated last May the allegations in that claim are the same as those from the criminal trial.

The actor has previously denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour and criminal wrongdoing.

In an interview with former GB News presenter Dan Wootton last year, he said: “I take full responsibility for my past behaviour and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologise to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me.”

Mr Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, is known for the US adaptation of House Of Cards along with American Beauty.

His Academy Awards were for best supporting actor for The Usual Suspects in 1996 and best actor in 2000 for American Beauty, which also secured him a Bafta for leading actor.