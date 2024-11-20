Funeral of One Direction singer Liam Payne to be held

The funeral of One Direction singer Liam Payne will be held today, with his former band mates expected to be among the guests attending.

Payne died aged 31 on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

The funeral, being held in the Home Counties, will also be attended by Payne’s family and friends, with girlfriend Kate Cassidy also reported to be there.

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy is also expected to attend (Ian West/PA)

Fans from across the globe have continued to hold vigils in memory of Payne following his death.

He died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”, a post-mortem examination report said.

An investigation has been launched into his death by prosecutors, and three people have been charged in connection with the incident.

Payne rose to fame alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan when Simon Cowell put them together to form One Direction on ITV talent show The X Factor in 2010.

He had first auditioned in 2008 when he was 14, singing Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me To The Moon, with judge Cowell telling him to return to the talent show two years later.

In 2010 he impressed the judges with a rendition of Michael Buble’s Cry Me A River before being put with four other solo hopefuls at the boot camp stage of the competition – the group which later became One Direction.

Payne, who was born in Wolverhampton, went on to launch a successful solo career, releasing his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid and Strip That Down featuring Quavo.

One of his most well-known songs, For You, was a collaboration between him and singer Rita Ora for the film Fifty Shades Freed.

He and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, who were in a relationship between 2016 and 2018, share a son, Bear.