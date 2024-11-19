Four suspects identified in Post Office Horizon probe, police say

Four suspects have been identified by the Metropolitan Police

Four suspects have been identified by police investigating potential criminal charges as part of the Post Office Horizon scandal.

The Metropolitan Police said more potential suspects will be identified as the investigation into one of the most widespread miscarriages of justice in UK history progresses.

More than 900 subpostmasters were prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 after faulty Horizon accounting software made it look as though money was missing from their accounts.

Sir Alan Bates (Lucy North/PA)

Hundreds are still awaiting compensation despite the previous government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

The Met said members of the investigating team met lead campaigner and former subpostmaster Sir Alan Bates on Sunday to provide an update on the inquiry.

Detectives have previously said they are looking into allegations of fraud, perjury and perverting the course of justice in relation to investigations and prosecutions carried out by the Post Office.

Two people have been interviewed under caution but nobody has been arrested since the investigation was launched in January 2020.

In a statement, police said: “On Sunday 17 November, members of the investigating team met with Sir Alan Bates and a number of affected subpostmasters to provide an update on our progress and next steps, following an invitation to do so.

“Our investigation team, comprising of officers from forces across the UK, is now in place and we will be sharing further details in due course.

“The team is preparing to contact other affected subpostmasters soon.”

The statement added: “Whilst four suspects have been formally identified at this stage, this number will grow as the investigation progresses.”