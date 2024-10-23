Former neighbour describes how screaming from Sharif home reached ‘fever pitch’

Sara Sharif was found dead in a bunkbed at her home in Woking, Surrey on August 10 last year

A former neighbour has told jurors that 10-year-old Sara Sharif’s stepmother once slammed the door in her face after the “constant screaming and crying” coming from the flat reached “fever pitch”.

Beinash Batool, 30, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of murdering Sara alongside the 10-year-old’s father Urfan Sharif, 42, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29.

Sara was found dead in a bunkbed at her home in Woking, Surrey on August 10 last year, after Sharif alerted police from Pakistan saying he had “beat her up too much”, jurors have heard.

The Sharif family home on Hammond Road in Woking, Surrey, where the body of 10-year-old Sara Sharif was found (Surrey Police/PA)

On Wednesday, a former neighbour recalled the sound of children crying and screaming when she lived above the Sharif family’s former flat in West Byfleet, Surrey, between 2018 and 2020.

Giving evidence form behind a screen, Rebecca Spencer told jurors that Sara’s father worked as a taxi driver, often leaving Batool at home.

Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC asked: “What, if anything, you could see or hear from that flat downstairs?”

Ms Spencer said: “Just crying. And then rattling the doors, there was a lot of doors slamming, also the stepmother screaming…”

“I would hear the stepmother shout at Sara because she shouted her name.

Ms Spencer went on to describe hearing “a kind of thwack” accompanied by the sound of “telling off” and “screaming”.

She said: “The family were never quiet when it came to closing doors. It almost sounded like they were locked in a bedroom, the constant rattling of the door, trying to get it open.”

The rattling noises were frequent and normally heard with Batool screaming, Ms Spencer added.

Sara Sharif, whose father Urfan Sharif, step mother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik are on trial at the Old Bailey charged with her murder (Surrey Police/PA)

“I could tell that she (Batool) had lost her temper, there could have been a bang that could have been a smack, I don’t know.”

Mr Emlyn Jones KC asked if she had ever gone to the flat below hers because of the noise.

Ms Spencer said: “Yes, on one occasion it was fever pitch so I went downstairs and said ‘is everything ok in here’?”

Batool replied “yes” before slamming the door in her face, the witness said.

On what noises had prompted her to go downstairs, she said: “Just general constant screaming, crying.”

When pressed about what kind of swear words Batool used when speaking to children, the witness said “f***ing bastards”.

Ms Spencer became emotional as she described Sara as a “lovely little girl”.

The court heard Ms Spencer, who worked from home, had thought about making a formal report about the family downstairs but ultimately decided against it.

The prosecution has alleged that Sara had died following a campaign of abuse and within hours the defendants had booked a flight out of the country.

A post-mortem examination found Sara had suffered dozens of injuries including “probable human bite marks”, an iron burn and scalding from hot water.

Jurors have heard that Batool and Sharif have blamed each other for Sara’s death.

All three defendants, formerly of Hammond Road in Woking, have denied murder and causing or allowing the death of a child between December 16 2022 and August 9 2023.