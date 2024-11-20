Ford to axe 800 UK jobs as part of European cuts

Car giant Ford is planning to cut 800 jobs in the UK over the next three years

Ford is to cut about 800 roles across the UK over the next three years as part of a wider European jobs cull.

The car manufacturer said the wider restructuring programme will see it axe around 4,000 jobs across Europe, with its operations in Germany and the UK being particularly impacted.

It said the overhaul is aimed to “create a more cost-competitive structure and ensure the long-term sustainability” of the business in Europe.

Ford highlighted weak demand for electric vehicles, such as its Capri model (Stuart G W Price)

The company said it comes amid pressure from “lower-than-expected demand” for its electric cars.

It did not disclose which UK sites are set to be impacted by the proposed job cuts.

It is understood that Ford, which employs 5,300 workers across the UK, hopes to make the majority of job cuts through voluntary redundancy.

The proposals will therefore cut the group’s UK workforce by around 15%, with most of these expected to come from administrative or product development roles.

The car maker expects to complete the restructuring process by the end of 2027.

Ford said weakness in the electric vehicle market means it will also cut production for its new Explorer and Capri electric vehicles, which will result in shorter working hours at its plant in Cologne, Germany.

Dave Johnston, Ford’s European vice president for transformation and partnerships, said: “We are proud of our new product portfolio for Europe and committed to building a thriving business in Europe for generations to come.

“It is critical to take difficult but decisive action to ensure Ford’s future competitiveness in Europe.”

Globally, the cuts to its European workforce will hit 2.3% of its 174,000 employees worldwide.

It comes after the business axed around 1,300 UK jobs, as part of a wider programme of 3,800 job cuts across Europe, early last year.