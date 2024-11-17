Focus of G20 trip will be to deliver ‘better future’ for Britain, Starmer says

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is heading to Brazil for a meeting of the G20

The Prime Minister said his focus is delivering “a better future” for Britain as he set off for the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In a post on X, Sir Keir Starmer said: “My focus at the G20 summit this week is delivering for the British people.

“More jobs, more prosperity, more security. A better future for our country.”

The G20, or Group of Twenty, meets to discuss global economic and political issues with discussions likely to include Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East and environmental issues.