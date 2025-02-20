First Dates star Fred Sirieix ties the knot with partner Fruitcake

First Dates star Fred Sirieix has tied the knot with his partner Fruitcake this week.

The 53-year-old French maitre d’hotel wed his fiancee of around five years on Tuesday in a ceremony.

Sirieix shared an image to Instagram of the pair wearing wedding clothes, and wrote “18.02.2025” to signify the wedding date.

He was quickly congratulated by Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, A Place In The Sun and Homes Under the Hammer presenter Lucy Alexander, and Olympian Greg Rutherford.

Davies wrote: “Huge congratulations you two and fruitcake looks stunning!”

Alexander said: “Ahhh congratulations Fred .. how wonderful”

Rutherford wrote: “Huge congratulations my friend.”

Sirieix was previously with Italian Alessandra Spendolini, who he shares Olympic bronze medal winner Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and son Lucien with.

Last year, he was part of the BBC’s Olympic coverage in Paris and is also known for travel shows including Remarkable Places To Eat.

Sirieix has presented BBC series My Million Pound Menu, and competed on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.