Father ticks off ‘bucket list wish’ by spending day as a Cambridge porter

The father of a Cambridge University graduate ticked off a “bucket list wish” by spending a day as a porter at his daughter’s former college.

Retired local government officer Dean Allen first became intrigued with the role when he ferried his daughter to Jesus College, where she was an undergraduate in the late 1990s.

More than 20 years later, Rachael Dowling contacted her alma mater to arrange for her father to be a porter for the day as a present for his 70th birthday.

The NHS worker, who studied natural sciences, had asked if it might be possible and an exception was made.

Mr Allen, from Leicester, was kitted out at the start of his shift in the traditional Jesus College porter’s uniform with crested tie, waistcoat and a bowler hat.

He said afterwards that it was a “splendid day” and a “bucket list wish come true”.

During the day, the 70-year-old visited the Old Library and the chapel – parts of which date back to the 12th Century – and took in the roof where the college flag is hoisted for special occasions.

He helped deliver the vast quantities of post that arrive in the porters’ lodge daily, and assisted with inquiries from students, Fellows, staff and visitors.

“The late 90s/early 2000s saw much toing and froing to Cambridge, proudly ferrying Rachael to Jesus College,” said Mr Allen.

“This is when I first became enamoured with Cambridge, especially Jesus College, and the many aspects of university life.

“I was aware of the varied nature of the role of college porter, but the porters’ lodge really is the beating heart of the organisation.

“It was particularly fantastic to witness the level of service provided to students and the benefit and impact that the work of a porter has.

“I’d like to thank the college and all involved for making this bucket list wish come true.

“It was a splendid day and it’s also given me something else to share with Rachael – a connection with Jesus College.”

Head Porter Simon Durrant said: “It was a pleasure to facilitate this request from Rachael, for her dad’s special birthday.

From left, Head Porter Simon Durrant, Dean Allen, Gate Porter Geoffrey Howe, and Deputy Head Porter, Jamie Andersen.

“It’s not something we would usually do, but Dean was most welcome and will now forever be an honorary member of the porters’ lodge.

“The role of a porter is incredibly varied.

“At its core are the students and their welfare and we feel privileged to support them in their journey.”