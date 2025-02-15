Family of taxi driver killed with cheesewire in 1983 issue plea for DNA swabs

The family of a taxi driver who was murdered with a cheesewire more than 40 years ago have issued a new plea for DNA from people who suspect a deceased relative may have been the killer.

George Murdoch, 58, was killed on September 29 1983 in Aberdeen beside his cab, with the suspected murder weapon – a cheesewire believed to have been used to garotte him – found nearby.

Mr Murdoch was killed on Pitfodels Station Road, on the outskirts of Aberdeen, after telling his control room he was heading to Culter.

A replica of the cheesewire which was used during an attack on George Murdoch (Police Scotland/PA)

He turned onto the road, near the Deeside railway line, where he was attacked at around 8.45pm and died at the scene, but his family remain determined to try to identify the killer, even if they have since died.

In a public appeal on the 40th anniversary of his death, police said advancements in forensic analysis had enabled a DNA profile from the scene to be identified and enhanced to allow officers to search for anyone genetically linked.

A list of 200 possible genetic matches to the profile from the scene has been compiled by Police Scotland and the National Crime Agency, which it was hoped could be used to establish any family links.

Mr Murdoch’s nephew urged the public to “give us the answers we desperately want” even if it meant putting forward the name of a deceased relative, months after a £10,000 reward was offered by the family for a relevant DNA swab.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Alex McKay said: “We strongly believe someone out there knows who the killer is and we hope that their conscience will be pricked.

“Even if that person is dead, it is still closure for our family. If you have someone’s name in mind, you are not hurting them- all you could be doing is giving us the answers we desperately want.

“Think about our family and our pain versus anything that you might think about protecting someone.”

Mr McKay described the police investigation as “diligent” but said he believed some people were resistant to giving their DNA.

The Record reported that he believed the killer could be from outside Aberdeen, as the city’s oil industry was booming at the time.

Detectives have previously said they believe the killer was a man aged between 20 and 30-years-old, who could now be in his 70s.

Mr McKay told the Record: “The police had an initial list of 200 people and they have been diligently knocking on doors.

“There are some people holding out on giving their DNA and we would really urge them to think of us.”

George Murdoch with his wife Jessie in 1977 (Police Scotland/PA)

Police are keen to trace a potential witness in his 60s or 70s, who was seen wearing an Iron Maiden T-shirt outside Wilson’s Sports Bar in Aberdeen in 2015, who has never been identified.

Mr Murdoch’s widow, Jessie, died in 2004, and the couple were described as “a brilliant married couple” by their nephew.

Detective Inspector James Callander, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “George Murdoch’s family have dealt with his loss with a great deal of dignity over the years since his senseless murder.

“They deserve answers about what happened to him.

“We are continuing to focus on familial DNA links which have been identified which may assist us in tracing people who can help with our inquiries.

“I want to make clear again, these individuals are not suspects, but we hope they may be able to help with our ongoing investigation.

“I would like to thank everyone who has provided their DNA for their help so far and would urge anyone who hasn’t yet done so, to contact officers.

“We also continue to receive information from the public about what may have happened to George and any new information we do receive is thoroughly investigated.

“Anyone with any information is asked to please come forward. We want to give George’s family some much needed closure.”