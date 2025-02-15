Family of Britons detained in Iran determined to secure their safe return

The family of Britons Craig and Lindsay Foreman, who have been detained in Iran, said the situation was causing “significant concern”.

They were reportedly detained in January but Iran’s state-run media revealed this week they had been accused of security-related offences.

The couple were reportedly traveling around the world on motorbikes when they were held.

A statement from the family said: “We would like to take this opportunity to address the distressing situation concerning Craig and Lindsay Foreman who are currently being detained in Kerman, Iran.

“This unexpected turn of events has caused significant concern for our entire family, and we are deeply focused on ensuring their safety and well-being during this trying time.

“We are actively engaging with the British government and relevant authorities, working diligently to navigate the complexities of this matter.

“The family are united in our determination to secure their safe return.”

The duo were ultimately heading for Australia, having crossed into Iran from Armenia on December 30, according to social media posts.

Craig Foreman posted positive messages to Facebook in December (Family Handout/PA)

Mrs Foreman is carrying out a research project as part of the journey, asking people what constitutes a “good life”.

A post from a Facebook page titled PPK2K (Positive People Knee-to-Knee) RTW Motorcycle Mission described the prospect of going to Iran as “slightly scary”, listing a number of risk factors including arrest.

However, the couple shared a number of positive updates from the Middle Eastern country, and had been planning to enter Pakistan next.

“To put your minds at rest, we are having the most amazing time in Iran,” they posted on Facebook on January 3.

“It’s a very busy itinerary, we have limited connectivity and we have to use a vpn to get onto most apps (especially social media) so I will hopefully catch up with posting when we arrive in Pakistan (from tomorrow evening – though we have to have a government provided armed escort for the first few days so let’s see how that goes?!!).”

A number of other positive posts followed on the same day, reporting being “overwhelmed by the sense of connection” in Iran, while another picture claimed to show Ms Foreman with a “kind-hearted mullah” while both placed their hands on their chests.

The post read: “At the Madrasa Naseriyeh in Isfahan, I had the privilege of meeting this kind and thoughtful mullah. Despite our differences in background, language, and belief, this gesture said everything: I see you. I honour you. We are connected.”

Ms Foreman’s latest TikTok post, dated December 28, shows the couple in the Armenian countryside.

The latest post on Mr Foreman’s Facebook page, from Isfahan in Iran, on January 3, displays a number of selfies apparently showing the couple, along with the caption: “What a wonderful place”.