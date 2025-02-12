Family ‘heartbroken’ after death of 23-year-old woman shot in Texas

The family of a woman who was fatally shot in the United States have said they are “utterly heartbroken”.

Lucy Harrison, 23, from Warrington, died following an incident at her father’s home in Prosper, Texas, on January 10, a spokesman for Cheshire Constabulary said.

A written record of her inquest opening at Cheshire Coroner’s Court on Wednesday said: “Ms Harrison was on holiday in the USA when she was fatally shot with a firearm.”

Her mother and boyfriend paid tribute to Ms Harrison in a statement released by police following the hearing.

They said: “Lucy was life. she lived it fiercely and fearlessly, not being afraid to feel all that life has to offer. Lucy unashamedly loved – she had a huge capacity to love and be loved.

“She was the embodiment of wonderful contradictions; she adored travel and being away, experiencing new places and cultures, yet at the same time, she loved nothing more than snuggling up in her pyjamas with her candles on at home.

“She could be dramatic and elaborate situations like it was the end of the world, yet she could also be straight talking and not afraid to have bold conversations.

“She was truly thriving in life and although this gives us great comfort, we are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful, gorgeous Luce.”

The inquest was adjourned to a review hearing listed for March 28.