Ethics adviser able to launch inquiries into wrongdoing without PM’s consent

The Prime Minister’s ethics adviser will be able to launch investigations into ministerial wrongdoing without seeking the consent of Sir Keir Starmer, new Government documents have confirmed.

An update to the Ministerial Code published on Wednesday removed in writing the ability for the Prime Minister to veto investigations considered by the independent adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus.

The new version of the Code removed text that said the Prime Minister will “normally give consent” for investigations, but reserved the right to “raise concerns” about an investigation “such that the Independent Adviser does not proceed” if there are “public interest reasons for doing so”.

The Code now states that that “where the Independent Adviser believes that an alleged breach of the Code warrants further investigation and that matter has not already been referred to them, they may initiate an investigation after notifying the Prime Minister.”

“Ministers are expected to provide the Independent Adviser with all information reasonably necessary for the discharge of their role.”

In its election manifesto, Labour had pledged to give the office of the independent adviser “the powers to start investigations into misconduct and ensure they have access to the evidence they need”.

Taylor Swift performing on stage (Jane Barlow/PA)

There is also advice in the code for ministers who may accept hospitality, tightening up previous rules and making mention of ministers’ families.

The code states that ministers should not accept gifts or hospitality which could “compromise their judgment or place them under any obligation to people or organisations that might try inappropriately to influence their work in government”.

The same principle applies to members of their family.

Previously the code had said that “ministers should not accept any gift or hospitality which might, or might reasonably appear to, compromise their judgement or place them under an improper obligation”.

Ministers are also told that they should be “mindful” of the “public’s confidence” in Government standards when making decisions about whether to accept gifts or hospitality.

Earlier in the autumn, senior politicians including Sir Keir Starmer were caught up in a row over free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and the role the Government had over relevant security arrangements.

It emerged that the Prime Minister and his family met the pop star and her mother at one of the gigs in London over the summer.

It came after it was reported that London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper were involved in talks over security for the concerts after which Swift was granted a blue-light escort, a type of protection usually reserved for royalty and politicians.

A foreword to the code by Sir Keir said that the code “sets out the higher standards that the British people expect and that ministers must now follow”.

“The British people have lost faith in its ability to change their lives for the better.

“For a long time, they have looked at the conduct of politicians in Westminster and not seen the high standards of public service they expect or deserve,” the Prime Minister added.

Sir Laurie has been the independent adviser since December 2022, when he was appointed by then-prime minister Rishi Sunak.