EasyJet launches new longest route from England

EasyJet has announced the launch of what will be its longest route from England.

The airline said it will operate flights between Gatwick airport in West Sussex and the island of Sal in Cape Verde from March 31 next year.

The distance of 2,332 nautical miles exceeds the carrier’s current longest route serving an English airport, which is between Manchester and the Egyptian resort of Hurghada (2,240 nautical miles).

EasyJet’s longest route across its entire network will remain between Belfast and Hurghada (2,400 nautical miles).

Three return flights between Gatwick and Sal will operate each week using A320neo aircraft, and are scheduled to last up to five hours and 50 minutes.

Sal, which has warm weather throughout the year, will be the first destination in sub-Saharan Africa served by easyJet, which is also offering package holidays through its easyJet Holidays division.

Gatwick-Sal was among 26 new summer routes announced by easyJet, including 21 serving the UK.

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK country manager, said: “We’re proud to be releasing such an incredible range of new routes and package holidays, providing more choice for customers to visit more of the places they love across Europe and to experience some incredible new destinations.

“This includes a milestone route for easyJet to beautiful Cape Verde, our first ever sub-Saharan service.

“Our continued growth and investment in the UK and the connectivity we offer our customers highlights the importance of the market for us, where this year we operated more flights than ever before.

“So with 21 new services now available from 10 airports across the UK, our flights and holidays are available to even more new destinations next summer, providing customers with even more fantastic choice and great value.”

Wizz Air announced in September it will operate the UK’s first budget airline flights to Saudi Arabia.

The carrier will begin flying between Gatwick and Jeddah from March 31 next year using its new Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

The route is 2,546 nautical miles.