Disabled MP calls on Starmer to tackle blue badge theft

Blue badge theft has more than quadrupled over the last 10 years, a disabled MP told the Commons, as he called on the Prime Minister to tackle the issue.

Labour’s Liam Conlon said a blue badge is key to ensuring disabled people can live an independent life.

Sir Keir Starmer said the Government is working closely with local authorities to crack down on fraud and misuse of blue badges.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, the Beckenham and Penge MP said: “Yesterday, marked International Day of Persons with Disabilities, and I’m proud to be one of the disabled MPs in this House.

“As a sixth former, I became one of the youngest people in Britain to have a hip replacement, and I relied on a blue badge. Data released yesterday shows blue badge theft has more than quadrupled in the past 10 years.

“Will the Prime Minister back my campaign to tackle blue badge theft and ensure millions of disabled people can work, socialise and live an independent life?”

The Prime Minister replied: “Can I thank him for being a powerful voice for some of the most vulnerable in our society?

“Look, theft of a blue badge is appalling. Depriving people of their independence and ability to travel with confidence has a real human impact every single time, and that’s why we’re working closely with local authorities to help them tackle fraud and misuse.

“And I’ll make sure he has a meeting with the relevant minister.”