Depression may cause period pain, study suggests

Depression may cause period pain, a study has suggested.

Researchers identified potential genes linking the condition to menstrual pain, and suggest the findings indicate the need for a holistic approach when treating mental health and reproductive issues.

Data suggests women are twice as likely as men to suffer from depression and this is particularly evident during reproductive years.

In the study, published in the journal Briefings in Bioinformatics, researchers from China and the UK found that the condition can increase the chances of a person experiencing menstrual pain (dysmenorrhea).

Shuhe Liu, lead author of the study and a PhD student at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool-University (XJTLU) in China, said: “Our findings provide preliminary evidence that depression may be a cause, rather than a consequence, of dysmenorrhea as we did not find evidence that period pain increased the risk of depression.”

She added: “Our results provide evidence of a link between our neurological systems and the rest of the body.

“By exploring and understanding these relationships better, we can make a real difference to the millions of people experiencing period pain and mental health issues.”

The researchers looked at around 600,000 cases from European populations and 8,000 from east Asian populations, analysed genetic variation and identified specific genes that may mediate the effect of depression on menstrual pain.

They also investigated the possibility that sleeplessness, often experienced by those suffering from depression, had a role to play in the link between the two.

“We found that increased sleep disturbances could exacerbate menstrual pain. Addressing sleep issues may therefore be crucial in managing both conditions,” Ms Liu added.

“However, more research is required to understand the intricate links between these factors.”

The researchers say the findings emphasise the importance of mental health screening for people who suffer severe menstrual pain.