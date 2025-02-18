Davey mucks out and handles calves in latest stunt over farm inheritance tax

Sir Ed Davey mucked out at a farmyard and handled newborn calves in his latest political stunt over the Government’s planned changes to agricultural inheritance tax.

The party leader met North Norfolk MP Steff Aquarone and dairy farmers in North Walsham to discuss the proposed changes, which will see land and businesses worth more than £1 million face a 20% levy.

The Liberal Democrats have said the Government policy, which essentially scraps an exemption that meant no tax was paid to pass down family farms, amounts to “throwing farmers to the wolves”.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey with farmer Chris Blaxell (left) during a visit to White Lodge Farm, near North Walsham, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

The visit came after agricultural leaders said they had been left furious following a meeting with the Treasury on Tuesday morning as the Government faced down their calls to rethink the tax.

Ministers have insisted the changes, which are due to come into force in April 2026, will not be reversed as raising revenue is required to stabilise the UK’s finances and fix creaking public services.

But the proposals continue to face fierce opposition within the sector, which says cash-poor, asset-rich farmers will be forced to sell their land, investment will stall, and the families of elderly or vulnerable farmers who do not have time for succession planning will be the most affected.

Sir Ed Davey and Lib Dem MP for North Norfolk Steff Aquarone help farmer Chris Blaxell (centre) roll a bale in a cow shed during the visit (Joe Giddens/PA)

Opposition parties including the Lib Dems, who made gains in rural areas at last year’s general election, have demanded the Government abandon what they say is a “cruel” policy.

Following the meeting on Tuesday morning, the party’s environment spokesman Tim Farron said: “This Government is throwing farmers to the wolves, completely disregarding the importance of farming communities to our economy and environment.

“Their family farm tax could be the final nail in the coffin for many communities struggling to cope. The Liberal Democrats will continue to fight tooth and nail to protect rural communities against this cruel tax.”