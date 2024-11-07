Crackdown on drugs planned for HMP Manchester after damning inspection

The Prison Service has published an action plan which includes installing a new CCTV system and netting to combat drones dropping contraband into the site

A crackdown on drugs and improved staff training will be put in place at a Manchester prison after a damning inspection.

HMP Manchester, previously known as Strangeways, was found by HM Inspectorate of Prisons to be in urgent need of improvement, with “catastrophic levels” of drugs, organised crime, high rates of violence and a rat infestation.

Following the urgent notification issued at the beginning of October, the Prison Service has published an action plan which includes installing a new CCTV system and netting to combat drones dropping contraband into the site.

Minister for prisons and probation Lord Timpson said: “The chief inspector’s report made for dire reading and highlighted the stark realities of the prison crisis we inherited.

“I have visited the prison myself and met with the governor. The frontline staff are already working hard to reduce violence and improve conditions. This action plan will ensure they have the support they need.”

The service plans to appoint specialist staff to better spot and support vulnerable prisoners at risk of self-harm and to deliver new training to frontline officers to improve the management of violent offenders.

HMP Manchester houses category A and B prisoners (Dave Thompson/PA)

A new pest control strategy is being implemented and a team has been created to address urgent repairs, after inspectors found the prison was “filthy”, with a chronic rodent infestation, and many cell windows were smashed.

The prison will also complete a review of the education it offers and redesign its curriculum.

HMP Manchester, which houses category A and B prisoners, was the scene of the longest prison riot in British history, lasting from April 1 to April 25 1990.

Thousands of inmates have been released early from prison sentences in the last two months as part of Government plans to reduce overcrowding, which the Ministry of Justice said had pushed jails to the “point of collapse”.