Couple drowned in flooding caused by sewer network, report finds

Flooding on a Liverpool road where a couple drowned was caused because the sewer network could not “cope” with heavy rainfall, according to a report.

Emergency services were called to four other incidents of vehicles being submerged in water in the months leading up to the deaths of Elaine Marco, 76 and her husband Philip, 77, according to the independent report published by Liverpool City Council on Monday.

The couple died days before their 54th wedding anniversary when their black Mercedes became submerged in floodwater on Queens Drive in the Mossley Hill area of Liverpool, on August 26 2023.

A temporary flood barrier system is put in place in Queens Drive in the Mossley Hill area of Liverpool, following the deaths of Elaine and Philip Marco (Peter Byrne/PA)

The report, commissioned with engineering firm Mott Macdonald, said members of the public reported a “plume of water” gushing out of the sewer’s inspection chamber, where the manhole cover had blown, causing the water level to rise “extremely quickly”.

The report said: “Due to the force of the water emanating from the public sewer this caused an almost tidal effect within the flood water.”

Emergency services had been called to four other reports of vehicles submerged in the same spot in May, June and July that year, the report found.

On two occasions, people had to be rescued from their vehicles.

All of the incidents took place when yellow or amber weather warnings for either heavy rain or thunderstorms were issued.

According to the report, an investigation into the flooding and hydraulic modelling carried out by water company United Utilities showed “surcharging of the sewer network” during heavy rainfall was the primary cause of the flooding.

It said: “The combined sewer network in the area cannot cope with the volume of water that falls in a short period of time.”

The highway drainage system contributed to the flood, it found.

The frequency of flooding incidents was noted to have risen in 2023, with the cause still to be verified.

The report recommended United Utilities, along with the council and Network Rail, work to find permanent solutions to reduce the frequency and impact of flooding in the area.

Since the fatal incident, Liverpool City Council has installed measures including sensors which provide early warnings of rising water levels, CCTV cameras, signage and road barriers.

In a statement after their deaths, the family of the Marcos said the “only comfort” was that they were together to the end.

Friends described them as a “kind and generous” couple whose catering business was popular in the local Jewish community they were part of.

A United Utilities spokeswoman said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of Elaine and Philip Marco and we extend our deepest sympathies to them.

“We participated fully in this report into the flooding at Queens Drive and will continue to work with all organisations that have an impact on surface and groundwater in this area so that we can improve drainage at this location and across the wider city region.”