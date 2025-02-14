Conservationists in Valentine’s Day plea to protect ‘mating for life’ penguins

Penguin decoys are being used to lure in birds to safer breeding grounds on South Africa’s coast (Christina Hagen)

Conservationists are making a Valentine’s Day plea to protect African penguins that can mate for life.

The birds, which are Africa’s only native penguin species, are on track to go extinct in the wild within the next decade because of climate threats and dwindling food sources.

In an effort to save the species, researchers have turned to penguin decoys – skilfully crafted concrete replicas paired with recorded penguin calls.

An African penguin breeding pair. (Christina Hagen)

These are used to lure African penguins into safer breeding grounds along South Africa’s coastline, encouraging the birds to establish new colonies in food-rich areas protected from human disturbance and predators.

Decoys at De Hoop Nature Reserve, where conservationists have created a land-predator-free zone, are helping to kickstart a new penguin colony where they can breed and raise their young safely.

The strategy, which has been successful for other seabird species such as the Atlantic puffin in the US, was described as a “lifeline” for African penguins.

Christina Hagen, Pamela Isdell fellow of penguin conservation at BirdLife South Africa, said: “By creating a safe space for them to breed in an area with a better food supply, we are actively working to counter one of the biggest threats to their survival.

“While the process takes time and comes with challenges, the fact that wild African penguins have already started breeding here is an incredibly positive sign.

“This project is a proof of concept that could inform future conservation efforts in other regions where penguins are struggling due to shifting fish stocks.”

While some penguins mate for life, others “divorce” after tough breeding seasons and go on to choose a new mate in hope of better success.

But conservationists say that breaking up comes with challenges as new couples struggle with nest-building, chick-rearing and finding food, leading to lower reproductive success.

A pair of African penguin decoys. (Christina Hagen)

African penguins are becoming frequently too hungry to focus on breeding as climate change and competition for fish decimates their primary food sources of sardines and anchovies.

There are now fewer than 10,000 breeding pairs left, according to experts.

It comes as green groups including BirdLife South Africa, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) and the Blue Marine Foundation are calling on the South African government to take immediate action by establishing effective no-take zones around the six key African penguin colonies.

These zones would restrict commercial fishing, ensuring there is enough food for penguins to survive and thrive.

Joanna Coumbe, director of communications at the Blue Marine Foundation, said: “With penguins already struggling to find enough fish, their love stories could soon become history.

“This Valentine’s Day, let’s not just celebrate love, let’s fight to protect it.”

Ms Coumbe called on the public to sign the petition urging the South African government to act to protect the birds.

Nicky Stander, head of conservation at the SANCCOB, said: “Penguins can’t live on love alone, they need food.

“We need immediate, science-based action to ensure African penguins don’t become just another love story lost to extinction.”

The organisation is offering a two-for-one adoption special that directly supports rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

The PA news agency has contacted the South African ministry for forestry, fisheries and the environment for comment.