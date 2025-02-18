Conductor Edward Gardner ‘regrets’ mafia comments about Italian opera singers

British conductor Edward Gardner has said he “regrets” and apologises for making comments about the singers of an Italian opera house.

The London Philharmonic Orchestra principal conductor was speaking about his debut at the Teatro San Carlo in Naples when he said the “chorus is made up of two rival mafia families — who after one performance put each other in A&E”.

In a statement, Gardner said: “I would like to sincerely apologise to the members of the chorus of the San Carlo Opera House, Naples for my recent comments in an interview with The Times.

“I have deep respect and appreciation for the choir and its members. Shortly before my arrival in Naples I was informed that two members of the chorus had a public fight just outside the theatre resulting in one person being hospitalised.

“I was very surprised by this. However I did not intend to suggest that the choir were members of the mafia, and I am more than happy to retract that allegation.

Conductor Edward Gardner (far right) apologised over his comments (Ian West/PA)

“Performing Beethoven’s 9th together in Ravello last summer was a meaningful experience that highlighted the talent, dedication, and hard work of this group.

“I regret that anything I said may have suggested otherwise because I have experienced first-hand the professionalism and excellence of this choir and I want to make it clear how much I value and respect everyone involved.”

This follows Mayor of Naples and chairman of the San Carlo Foundation board, Gaetano Manfredi, reportedly saying he would sue Gardner.

He called his comments “very serious allegations that are completely unfounded”, according to Italian reports.

Gardner is a former director of the English National Opera (ENO), and since last year been a musical director at the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet.

He was made an OBE in 2012 for services to music, and won the Outstanding Achievement In Opera Oliver award in 2009.

Gardner has conducted Riders To The Sea at the London Coliseum, and Punch And Judy at the Young Vic as well as the BBC Proms.