Compassion ‘under threat’ from assisted dying, warn Catholic Bishops

Catholic Bishops in England and Wales, and in Scotland, believe that genuine compassion is under threat

Catholic bishops are warning that compassion is “under threat” from assisted dying which they fear could lead to people feeling “pressured” into ending their lives.

A statement from the Catholic Bishops of England, Wales and Scotland urges people “of reason and good will” to join them in defending “the weakest and most vulnerable” who they say are at risk from the legislation.

Assisted suicide is banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

In Scotland, it is not a specific criminal offence, but assisting the death of someone can leave a person open to being charged with murder or other offences.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater formally introduced her Bill to give choice at the end of life for the terminally ill in October, and a debate and first vote are expected to take place on November 29.

The bishops referred to “more adequate funding” for hospices and palliative care teams, as well as describing the time given for Parliament to consider the Bill as “woefully inadequate”.

The statement said: “As Catholic bishops in England and Wales, and in Scotland, we believe that genuine compassion is under threat because of the attempts in Parliament to legalise assisted suicide.

“‘Compassion’ means to enter into and share the suffering of another person. It means never giving up on anyone or abandoning them.

“It means loving them to the natural end of their life, even if and when they struggle to find meaning and purpose. Compassion means accompanying people, especially during sickness, disability, and old age.

“This kind of genuine compassion is witnessed through the care and respect we show to people with terminal illness as they complete their journey in this life.”

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater tabled the legislation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The bishops said palliative care, with expert pain relief, and “good human, spiritual, and pastoral support, is the right and best way to care for people towards the end of life”.

They added: “People who are suffering need to know they are loved and valued. They need compassionate care, not assistance to end their lives.”

The bishops warned that while the Bill indicates that safeguards will be in place, those “promised safeguards” were “soon forgotten” in other countries where assisted dying was introduced.

“In Belgium, the Netherlands, Canada, and parts of the USA, the criteria for assisted suicide have been expanded significantly, in law or in practice, often to include people with mental illness and others who have no terminal diagnosis.

“It is not always easy to predict the length of time a person with a terminal illness has to live, making this Bill unworkable,” the bishops said.

Voicing their concerns about the potential pressure people may feel, the bishops said: “We are alarmed by the impact that legalisation will have on the most vulnerable members of our society.

“The option to end life can quickly, and subtly, be experienced as a duty to die. Some may well feel their continued existence is a burden to others, and, implicitly or explicitly, be pressured into assisted suicide.

“This includes people who are elderly, infirm, and living with disabilities. The protection of such people is the foundation of civilised society. It is at the heart of good government.”

Another concern the bishops have is that the Bill will “fundamentally damage” the relationship between medical practitioners and their patients.

“It will potentially lead to pressure on medical staff to recommend or facilitate such procedures,” they said.

The bishops conclude their statement by urging people to express their opposition to the Bill by contacting their MP.

“We urge all people of good will to oppose this legislation and, instead, to advocate for better funded palliative care which is consistently available to everyone in need in England, Wales, and Scotland.

“Please inform yourself and others about this issue and contact your Member of Parliament to make your opposition known, asking him or her to oppose or not support the Bill,” they said.