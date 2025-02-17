Community Fibre ‘working on solution’ to broadband outage

The internet provider apologised to customers and said it was aware some ‘may be experiencing disruption to their service’

Broadband provider Community Fibre has said “lots but not all” of its customers impacted by a service outage are now back online.

The firm was hit by a problem late on Monday morning, with thousands of customers reporting being unable to access the internet.

At the time, the internet provider said it was “working on a solution” and apologised to customers for the disruption.

In a new statement, the firm said it had now restored service for many.

“We are now seeing lots but not all of the customers that were offline back up and running,” a Community Fibre spokesperson told the PA news agency.

“We will continue to work hard to restore service to all our customers as soon as possible.”

The company had previously confirmed engineers were continuing to work on the issue, but did not specify what had caused it.

Service status website Downdetector said Community Fibre users began reporting issues with internet access late on Monday morning, with the number of reports of an issue quickly spiking to over 10,000.

In a full statement published on its website, Community Fibre confirmed “network issues” were “affecting multiple customers”.

“Some customers may be experiencing disruption to their service,” the statement said.

“Our engineers are aware of this issue and working on a solution as their top priority.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience.”

The broadband provider has more than 300,000 customers, mainly across London and the surrounding areas.

Many customers took to social media to report issues with the firm’s service, with Community Fibre replying to some that it was working on a “fix” as a “top priority”.