Comedian Janey Godley, known for Sturgeon parodies and Trump sign, dies aged 63

Scottish comedian Janey Godley has died aged 63 after receiving palliative treatment for terminal cancer, her management company has confirmed.

In a statement, Chris Davis Management said she would be “hugely missed by her family, friends and her many fans”.

Godley’s daughter BBC Radio Scotland presenter Ashley Storrie said “we got her longer because of all of the support and the love in the world” in a video posted to X announcing the news.

She said in the video: “I want to thank all of you for all of your kindness and your support.

“I believe in my heart of hearts that she felt every bit of love you sent to her. And I think it kept her going.

“I think genuinely we got her longer because of all of the support and the love in the world. But that’s it over now. So, thank you once again and bye ma – Frank, get the door.”

The comedian found viral fame with her dubbed parodies of Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings during the pandemic, with most of them ending with the catchphrase “Frank, get the door”.

Godley said Frank was based on a man who read “cowboy books” in the pub she used to work in, and the phrase was also the title of her 2020 book.

Janey Godley who has died in a hospice ‘surrounded by her loved ones’ (Chris Davis Management/PA)

Ms Sturgeon paid tribute on Saturday, saying she had recently visited Godley in the hospice and calling her “truly a force of nature, and one of the funniest people I have ever known”.

The comedian revealed she had ovarian cancer in November 2021.

Despite her diagnosis, Godley returned to touring but cancelled her 2024 autumn event dates in September.

She said she would be getting palliative care and going into a hospice in a video shared to social media on September 25.

Her management company confirmed on Saturday that she had died “surrounded by her loved ones”.

A statement from Chris Davis Management read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our client doctor Janey Godley on November 2.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and comedian Janey Godley (left) before an event at the Aye Write book festival in Glasgow in 2023 (Robert Perry/PA)

“Janey died peacefully in the wonderful Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow surrounded by her loved ones. She will be hugely missed by her family, friends and her many fans.

“She will be remembered for her legendary voiceovers of Nicola Sturgeon during the pandemic, her hilarious and outspoken comedy, but most of all for just being Janey.”

Her death was also confirmed on Godley’s X account, with a message saying “love and support” from her followers had been “a huge comfort to us”.

The post read: “Earlier this morning Janey passed away in her sleep.

“Her family were with her. The love and support from all her friends and fans during this cancer journey brought her enormous joy.

“It has also been a huge comfort to us, her family and close friends, thank you.”

Godley made her name during the Covid pandemic with her parodies of Nicola Sturgeon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Born in poverty in Glasgow in 1961, Godley went on to become a regular co-presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends, as well as fronting BBC Radio 4 series The C Bomb.

The comedian was photographed at Turnberry golf resort with her infamous “unwelcome” sign for Donald Trump in 2016.

In 2023, Godley became the winner of the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

The comedian was given the all-clear in 2022 but later that year announced another scan had shown signs of the disease in her abdomen.

However, she said that she would continue touring with her Not Dead Yet gigs.

In September 2024, she cancelled her autumn tour after her stage four ovarian cancer, which had been kept at bay through NHS treatment over the last few years, returned with what she said was some added complications.

In the final days, Godley shared photos of a visit from Scottish comedian and actress Elaine C Smith, and said Sir Billy had called her from his home in Florida.

On X, Scottish First Minister John Swinney paid tribute, writing: “Very sorry to hear of the death of Janey Godley.

“She brought joy and laughter on many occasions when we needed it most.

“My condolences to her family. May she Rest in Peace.”

Ms Sturgeon also paid tribute, saying in a post on X: “Knowing for the past few weeks that this moment was fast approaching didn’t make it any less heartbreaking to hear the news early this morning that Janey had died.

“Janey Godley truly was a force of nature, and one of the funniest people I have ever known. I was able to visit her in the hospice a couple of weeks ago and though she was fragile, she still had me in stitches.

“Janey was also incredibly kind. And she made the world a better place.

“A bond was forged between us in the darkest days of Covid when her famous voiceovers of my daily briefings went viral.

“In the toughest of times, she made people laugh – and that was precious. She did more that that though.

“In managing to project the serious public health messages of my briefings to a much wider audience than I would have managed alone, she helped save lives.

“I was so proud to call Janey a friend and will miss her hugely. My heart goes out to her family and many friends – they are in my thoughts today.

“I know Frank will have been there, holding the door for her as she went – with a tear in his eye, as I have in mine. RIP my friend.”

Also paying tribute was Julia McKenzie, Radio 4 comedy commissioning editor, who said: “Janey was a brilliant storyteller who embodied the stoic nature of Glasgow, offering audiences a very honest window into how she processed sometimes traumatic and sometimes hilarious stories from her life.

“Her stories were raw and truthful, both devastating and uplifting, very often in the same sentence; and all shot through with her sharp wit and ability to bring characters to life.

“She has inspired many – not least all of us at BBC Radio 4 – with her instinct to always make people laugh in the face of darkness, bringing both dignity and empowerment to those different aspects of herself.

“Janey was entering a new exciting phase of her career, and she has gone too soon. But what a life.

“It’s her daughter Ashley and Janey’s husband who I am thinking of at this time.

“The team at Radio 4 send them our love and we will raise a glass to Janey’s legacy which lives on in her work.”