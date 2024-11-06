Coffey collects royal honour and tells of ‘delight’ for new Tory leader Badenoch

Dame Therese Coffey was honoured by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Wednesday

Therese Coffey said she is “delighted” for new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch as the former minister accepted an honour at Windsor Castle.

The ex-deputy prime minister was made Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal on Wednesday.

Following the ceremony, Dame Therese said it is “very special” to have received the award.

Dame Therese lost her Suffolk Coastal seat, which she had held since 2010, in this year’s general election.

“It has been quite a year,” she said.

Dame Therese’s mother became ill during the campaign and died shortly after the election.

Dame Therese Coffey is a former deputy prime minister, health secretary and environment secretary (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking about what she plans to do after losing her seat, she said: “I have been dealing with all the aspects of that since my mother died.

“I am hoping to still have the public sector in my mind and do things for the common good.”

Martin Reynolds, a former prime ministerial aide who arranged a bring-your-own-booze garden party during coronavirus restrictions, was also honoured on Wednesday.

Mr Reynolds, who was principal private secretary, was made a Companion of the Order of Bath for public service.

He was dubbed “Party Marty” after the gathering in the Number 10 garden on May 20, 2020 came to light.

Appearing before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry last October, Mr Reynolds apologised when asked about the party.

He said he was “deeply sorry” for “my part in those events and for the email message which went out that day”.

Former prime ministerial aide Martin Reynolds also received a royal honour during the ceremony (James Manning/PA)

Speaking at Windsor Castle, Dame Therese, who has also been environment secretary and health secretary, said she was “very pleased” for Ms Badenoch following her election as Tory leader on Saturday.

“I am delighted for her,” she said.

“I saw her yesterday to congratulate her.”

On receiving the honour, Dame Coffey said: “I received the award for public service.

“It has been a huge privilege to serve in a variety of ways.

“I am proud of doing my best to try to help the environment and helping people get through Covid.

“We have tried to put the public first in everything we do, much like the royal family.”

Also receiving an honour was former deputy prime minister Sir Oliver Dowden, who was named in Rishi Sunak’s dissolution honours list in July alongside Dame Therese.

Sir Oliver was made Knight Commander of the Order of Bath.