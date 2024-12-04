Clive Myrie apologises for not declaring thousands from external events to BBC

BBC broadcaster Clive Myrie has apologised for failing to declare tens of thousands of pounds in payments from external events that he undertook outside his role at the corporation.

The TV presenter, 60, blamed the error on “several administrative issues” and said he will not be taking part in paid external events for the “foreseeable future”, except for some pre-existing commitments.

He wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “An apology – I’ve had several administrative issues, and I didn’t fill out the correct paperwork for some of my external public events, so they haven’t been published until now.

An apology – I’ve had several administrative issues, and I didn’t fill out the correct paperwork for some of my external public events, so they haven’t been published until now. 1/2 — Clive Myrie (@CliveMyrieBBC) December 4, 2024

“I’ve told the BBC I won’t be taking part in any more paid external events in the foreseeable future, beyond a handful of pre-existing commitments, so that this doesn’t happen again.

“My sincere apologies. Thanks, Clive.”

Introduced in 2021, the register details paid-for external work by staff in on-air journalism roles, and senior leaders.

On Wednesday, the BBC published the register for the third quarter of 2024, noting that “a number of events that were not submitted to the register in previous quarters have been retrospectively published today”.

Clive Myrie speaking during a reception for winners of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition in November (Aaron Chown/PA)

The corporation said the register is part of its “commitment to ensure the highest standards of impartiality across the organisation” and those who have failed to follow the correct process “have been reminded of their responsibilities with regards to the register”.

It said where “non-compliance has occurred, robust management action has been taken” and that disciplinary action can be taken for breaches.

The corporation added that it would be updating their guidelines to outline the “volume” of paid external events individuals are allowed to undertake.