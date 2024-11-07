Climate activists clamp themselves to Scottish Parliament building

Two activists from Extinction Rebellion have attached themselves to the outside of the Scottish Parliament building in protest against proposals for a new gas-fired power station.

They used bicycle D-locks to clamp themselves around the neck to the lattice work at the front of the building, near the public entrance, on Thursday morning.

Shortly after they did so, police erected a large black barrier in front of the two women, preventing the public from seeing them.

Extinction Rebellion said keys to unlock the activists have been sent to three members of the Scottish Government – First Minister John Swinney, Energy and Net Zero Secretary Gillian Martin and climate action minister Alasdair Allan.

The group claims carbon capture technology, a key part of the plan for a new power station in Peterhead, is a “scam”.

XR Scotland activists are locked-on at the Scottish Parliament.@JohnSwinney, @GillianMSP and @alasdairallan – we’ve sent you a key to unlock our activists. Our activists want to speak to you about the real facts for the proposed new gas power plant in Peterhead. pic.twitter.com/AmlFHR6TJO — Extinction Rebellion Scotland (@ScotlandXr) November 7, 2024

John Hardy, a spokesman for the group, said: “Our protest at the Scottish Parliament is about calling for meaningful action against the climate crisis.

“CCS (carbon capture and storage) is not the solution it’s made out to be – it is a lifeline for oil and gas companies who wish to continue extracting fossil fuels while cloaking themselves in the illusion of environmental responsibility.

“We cannot allow our future to be dictated by ‘magical’ technological fixes that merely prolong the fossil fuel era and distract from the urgent need for a rapid and just transition to renewable energy.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Parliament said the issue is a matter for Police Scotland and access to the building has not been affected.

The protest took place before First Minister’s Questions began at midday.