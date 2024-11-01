Channel crossings: October busiest month of the year so far

PA news agency analysis of the data also shows more than 145,000 migrants have now arrived in the UK after making the journey since records began in 2018

More than 5,000 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in October, making it the busiest month of the year so far.

According to Home Office figures, 230 people made the journey in five boats on Thursday which brings the total number of arrivals recorded last month to 5,417.

It comes after the 10th death this month was recorded on Wednesday, with the number of people who have died while trying to cross the Channel this year now standing at 50, according to incidents recorded by the French coastguard.

(PA Graphics/Press Association Images)

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has recorded 11 more migrant deaths believed to be linked to attempts to cross the Channel this year, including people found dead on French roads or canals near the coast and on beaches.

The latest crossings take the provisional total for the year so far to 30,661.

This is up 15% on this time last year (26,699) but down 23% on 2022 (39,929), which was a record high year for crossings.

PA news agency analysis of the data also shows more than 145,000 migrants have now arrived in the UK after making the journey since records began in 2018.

This includes in excess of 100,000 people who did so since the previous Conservative government signed the now-failed deal to send asylum seekers to Rwanda in April 2022.

By comparison, August was the busiest month in 2023 (5,369) and 2022 (8,574) but, in 2021, November saw the most crossings (6,971).

The total for October 2024 is the second highest total for this particular month in the last seven years, but still lower than the equivalent period in 2022 (6,900).

October also saw the highest number of boats used in a month so far this year (99). But the figure is still lower than the 192 used in August 2022.

Police and officials working to curb Channel crossings have said people smugglers changed tactics over the last year and are now opting to cram more migrants into bigger boats – some to the point of them dangerously overflowing – while attempting fewer journeys.

Crossings continued on Friday, with more people being brought ashore in Dover, Kent.

A Home Office spokesman said: “We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.

“The people smuggling gangs do not care if the vulnerable people they exploit live or die, as long as they pay. We will stop at nothing to dismantle their business models and bring them to justice.”