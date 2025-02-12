Changes blocking refugees from gaining citizenship ‘counterproductive’, MP warns

The Government has toughened its stance on citizenship

A Labour MP has called changes to immigration rules which would bar anyone entering the UK illegally from ever getting British citizenship “counterproductive” while a refugee charity branded it a “dark moment” in the country’s history.

The Home Office’s good character guidance, updated on Monday, now says that an applicant having entered the UK illegally will “normally” result in a refused citizenship – no matter how long they have lived in the UK.

It also makes particular reference to those who arrived having made a dangerous journey, adding: “A person who applies for citizenship from 10 February 2025 who has previously arrived without a required valid entry clearance or electronic travel authorisation, having made a dangerous journey will normally be refused citizenship.

(Press Association Images)

“A dangerous journey includes, but is not limited to, travelling by small boat or concealed in a vehicle or other conveyance.”

It comes as Labour’s new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, which scraps the Conservatives’ Rwanda plan, passed its first hurdle in the Commons on Monday.

It will also introduce new criminal offences and hand counter terror-style powers to police and enforcement agencies to crack down on people smuggling gangs bringing migrants across the English Channel.

Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday: “I want to make it clear that I voted for the legislation on Monday, because I think it is important that we repeal the Rwanda legislation, the madness and the money that we spent on that scheme, and that we do actually support a border force.

“This change (to the Home Office guidance) was not part of that process.

“I think this change is counterproductive to the message that we want to send about being proud of our country and the role that it has played in supporting those fleeing persecution.”

Labour MP for Walthamstow Stella Creasy (Yui Mok/PA)

Kolbassia Haoussou, from refugee charity Freedom From Torture also urged for the Government to reconsider what he said was a “deeply damaging” decision on the moral and cultural fabric of the country.

“Make no mistake, this is a dark moment in British history. If the Government really follows through with blocking refugees from getting citizenship, the UK will be taking a huge step backwards.

“Everyone deserves the chance to settle and fully integrate into society. I’m a survivor of torture, a British citizen, and I’ve even received an MBE from the late Queen.

“I know many people who also want to contribute to Britain, but blocking their ability to become citizens prevents refugees from fully integrating and flourishing in their new communities.”

Citizenship applications are decided on a case-by-case basis and policies are kept under review.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “There are already rules that can prevent those arriving illegally from gaining citizenship.

“This guidance further strengthens measures to make it clear that anyone who enters the UK illegally, including small boat arrivals, faces having a British citizenship application refused.”