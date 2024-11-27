Celebrity haunt closed amid police investigation into ‘recent serious crime’

Celebrity favourite The Groucho Club remains closed amid a police investigation into allegations of “a recent serious criminal offence”.

The private members’ club in Soho, London, had its licence temporarily suspended on Tuesday after a request by the Metropolitan Police.

Documents relating to the licensing hearing, which would normally be available to view publicly, have been posted online but most of the content has been redacted.

In a highly unusual step, the Metropolitan Police have also refused to reveal any details about the allegations beyond the fact that they relate to claims of a recent serious crime.

A sign outside the club (Yui Mok/PA)

It is understood the fact that a police investigation is taking place was only publicly revealed because the force had to apply for the club’s licence to be suspended.

The Groucho Club is one of London’s most well-known private members’ clubs and has a long association with A-list celebrities.

It was originally set up as a more relaxed alternative to traditional gentlemen’s clubs, and current members “should have a creative role within the creative industries and share the club’s maverick spirit”, according to the venue’s website.

A Met spokesman said: “On Tuesday, November 26, a Westminster Council licensing hearing ruled that the licence for The Groucho Club should be suspended for up to 28 days, until a full hearing can take place.

“The suspension will take effect immediately and follows an application made by the Metropolitan Police Service on the grounds that the venue had breached its licensing conditions and had been the scene of a recent serious criminal offence.

“The investigation into that offence is ongoing and, as a result, there is a limit to the detail that can be provided. The hearing was held in private for the same reason.

“Further details will be released when possible.”

Few details have been made public about the allegations (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The private members’ venue is understood to have co-operated with the council’s licensing sub-committee, acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and accepted the decision.

A council spokesman said: “This decision follows reports that a serious crime may have taken place at the premises in circumstances linked to a breach in the premises’ licensing conditions.

“The allegations are subject to an ongoing police investigation and we cannot comment further at this stage.”

The Groucho Club has been approached for comment.