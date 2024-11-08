Celebrity hairdresser Trevor Sorbie dies from cancer aged 75

Celebrity hairdresser Trevor Sorbie, who gained fame with the creation of the wedge cut, has died aged 75.

The award-winning Scottish stylist revealed in October he had weeks to live after his bowel cancer had spread to his liver.

Alongside styling many famous faces over the years including The Beach Boys and Dame Helen Mirren, he set up a charity which gives advice to patients and NHS staff on wig styling, hair loss and re-growth after treatment.

“It is with heartfelt emotion that we share the passing of our esteemed founder, Trevor Sorbie MBE”, read a statement shared to the Instagram account of his hair salon.

“Trevor passed away peacefully with his family and beloved dog by his side. Trevor’s journey, marked by unparalleled creativity and kindness, has left an indelible mark on the world of hairdressing and beyond.”

A spokesman for Sorbie’s company also confirmed his death to the PA news agency.

Sorbie revealed on ITV’s This Morning last month that he got his initial diagnosis of bowel cancer after going to the hospital when he lost a lot of blood one night.

The stylist explained the cancer had spread to his liver and he had undergone a six-and-a-half-hour operation to remove sections of it, but that his surgeon would no longer operate as it was too close to a major blood vessel.

Sorbie opened his eponymous first salon in 1979 in Covent Garden, London, with the company going on to open locations in Brighton, Bristol, Hampstead, Manchester and Richmond.

His team added in the statement that Sorbie’s “vision set new standards and continues to inspire generations”.

“As we commemorate 45 years of Trevor Sorbie salons, we remain steadfast in upholding the passion, artistry and dedication that he embodied,” it added.

“Trevor often reminded us to ‘be bold, be different, but always do everything in good taste’. His ethos of kindness, care and excellence continues to guide us.

“He expressed immense pride in our team and confidence in our commitment to carrying forward his legacy.”

The Princess Royal meeting hairdresser Trevor Sorbie (Ian West/PA)

During his career, the stylist set up the charity My New Hair to provide “public advice and support a national network of independent salons and professionals who provide a wig-styling service for people suffering from cancer and medical hair loss”.

His team said they were going to honour Sorbie’s wishes for there to be no funeral, and instead of flowers they invited people to support four charities that were “close to his heart” – Marie Curie, Cancer Research UK, Rowans Hospice and My New Hair.

A special event will also be organised for next year to “celebrate his remarkable life and contributions”.

Sorbie, who was born in Paisley, Renfrewshire, was made an MBE in 2004.

He was also a four-time British Hairdresser of the Year winner who helped transform the world of hairdressing through trend-setting styles such as the scrunch and the wolf.

During his career, he also created a popular eponymous haircare brand.

Famous faces were among those to pay tribute to Sorbie including TV presenter Lizzie Cundy who said she was “absolutely heartbroken” at the news.

She described him as a “gentleman and such fun” as she recalled filming a number of shows with him over the years.

“Thank you for all the laughs. My thoughts and prayers with Trevor’s family at this very sad time. Rest in peace dear Trevor,” she added in a post on X, formerly Twitter.