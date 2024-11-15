Catholic leader says ‘abhorrent’ to exclude religious views in dying debate

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster, said the whole point of democracy is in sharing views

One of the most senior Catholic leaders in the UK has suggested it would be “abhorrent” to exclude religious views from the assisted dying debate after Dame Esther Rantzen said she was deeply disappointed in his previous comments on the issue.

The broadcaster and Childline founder, who has stage four lung cancer, has been outspoken on assisted dying since revealing last December that she had joined Dignitas due to her fears over a drawn-out, painful death.

In a statement to the PA news agency last month, she had expressed disappointment in the words of the Archbishop of Westminster, saying that while he is guided by the faith he has chosen, “surely that does not mean he should impose his faith on those who do not share it”.

Dame Esther Rantzen backs the legislation (Esther Rantzen/PA)

Asked about what he made of Dame Esther’s comments, Cardinal Vincent Nichols said it would be unacceptable to exclude the views of those who believe in God.

Speaking at a press conference for the Autumn plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, Cardinal Nichols said: “The whole point of a democracy is that we share views, and I think we know that there are many voices of strong conviction in our society today, and all of them have a right to be heard.

“And that is absolutely true of the convictions that are based and drawn from faith and belief in God.

“To suggest that somehow belief in God is an excluder from public debate is actually abhorrent.

“Nobody should be excluded, and (if) those whose views are formed in a tradition that has shaped our civilization for over 2,000 years are suddenly cancelled, really it’s not acceptable.”

The Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols said those (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Dame Esther’s comments about Cardinal Nichols came after he voiced his opposition to a change in the law, saying suffering “is an intrinsic part of our human journey”.

Meanwhile, Catholic bishops warned on Friday that compassion is “under threat” from assisted dying which they fear could lead to people feeling “pressured” into ending their lives.

A statement from the Catholic Bishops of England, Wales and Scotland urged people “of reason and good will” to join them in defending “the weakest and most vulnerable” who they say are at risk from the legislation.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater formally introduced her Bill to give choice at the end of life for the terminally ill in October, and a debate and first vote are expected to take place on November 29.

The bishops referred to “more adequate funding” for hospices and palliative care teams, as well as describing the time given for Parliament to consider the Bill as “woefully inadequate”.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater tabled the legislation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The bishops said palliative care, with expert pain relief, and “good human, spiritual, and pastoral support, is the right and best way to care for people towards the end of life”.

The bishops claimed that while the Bill indicates safeguards will be in place, those “promised safeguards” were “soon forgotten” in other countries where assisted dying was introduced.

Ms Leadbeater has described her Bill as the most “robust” in the world, with “three layers of scrutiny” in the form of a sign-off by two doctors and a High Court judge. It would also make coercion an offence with a possible punishment of 14 years in jail.

Voicing their concerns about the potential pressure people may feel, the bishops said: “Some may well feel their continued existence is a burden to others, and, implicitly or explicitly, be pressured into assisted suicide.”

Another concern the bishops voiced is that the Bill will “fundamentally damage” the relationship between medical practitioners and their patients.

The bishops concluded their statement by urging people to express their opposition to the Bill by contacting their MP.