Cat wedged inside drainpipe found with head poking out of tube

John the female cat was found wedged inside a drainpipe and rescued by crew at Clevedon Fire Station (Clevedon Fire Station)

A cat who was wedged inside a drainpipe has been rescued by fire crews.

The female black feline, named John, became stuck inside a pipe connected to a garage – prompting Avon Fire and Rescue Service crew from Clevedon Fire Station in Somerset to cut her out.

The firefighters were called to Clevedon at 9.55am on Saturday and used small tools to rescue John, before transporting her to a local vet where the remaining drainpipe could be removed.

Fire crew later posted pictures of the incident which captured John’s head poking out from the pipe.

Fire crew from Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to Clevedon where they rescued a black cat stuck inside a drainpipe (Clevedon Fire Station)

The photos also showed firefighters cradling the cat with part of the drainpipe still attached to her neck.

In a post on Facebook, the fire service wrote: “The crew used ladders and small tools to cut John out. The easiest and least distressing option was to cut a section of the pipe out with John in situ.

“John was then transported to a local vets who sedated her in order for the rescue to continue where no serious injury was found.

“John was left with the vet and her family to be checked over by the vet until well enough to return home.”