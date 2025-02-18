Carry On star Julian Holloway dies aged 80

Carry On actor Julian Holloway with his daughter Sophie Dahl

Julian Holloway, star of Carry On films, has died aged 80.

The British actor played various characters across the comedy films Carry On Doctor, Carry On Up The Khyber, Carry On At Your Convenience, Carry On Henry, Carry On Camping and Carry On England.

His agency Damn Good Voices told the PA news agency that he died recently, and will be missed.

Theatrical agency Sharkey and Co, who also represented Holloway, said he died on Sunday at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital in Dorset after “a brief illness”.

Holloway had a daughter, supermodel turned author Sophie Dahl, with British actress Tessa Dahl, daughter of children’s author Roald Dahl.

He had parts in science fiction series Doctor Who, TV show Uncle Silas, classic sitcom Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads?, the film of prison-set comedy Porridge, The Rum Diary starring Johnny Depp and A Christmas Carol with Jim Carrey.

Actress Audrey Hepburn with My Fair Lady co-stars Stanley Holloway, father of Julian, and Rex Harrison (PA Archive/PA)

In his later years, Holloway lived in California and undertook voice work including in James Bond Jr, Where’s Waldo, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Captain Zed And The Zee Zone.

Recent animation shows include Cartoon Network sitcom Regular Show, where he voiced the character of death. He also redid the voice work of Christopher Jones in Ryan’s Daughter and Horst Janson in Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter.

Holloway, the son of My Fair Lady actor and singer Stanley Holloway and wife Violet, was also part of several BBC The Play For Today shows during his early career, including starring in a production of The Importance Of Being Earnest, Robin Redbreast and A Story To Frighten The Children.

He also had a prominent role in 1960s courtroom film Hostile Witness and had parts in Burt Reynolds crime movie Rough Cut and The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle with Sex Pistols.