‘Car flipped three times’ in collision that killed pregnant woman – eyewitness

People lay flowers at the scene near the A20 and Kidbrooke Park Road in Eltham, south-east London where a heavily pregnant woman and her baby have died following a collision with an unmarked police car

A car being driven by a heavily pregnant woman during a crash with an unmarked police car “flipped three times” before she died, an eye witness has claimed.

The incident happened on the A20, near the junction with Kidbrooke Park Road, Eltham, at around 6.15pm on Thursday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

A heavily pregnant 38-year-old woman and her unborn baby died as a result of their injuries. The next of kin have been informed, the Met said.

Abu Bakar, 34, claimed the woman was turning into the Sutcliffe Park Sports Centre when an unmarked police car “driving on the wrong side of the road” collided with her.

He told the PA news agency: “Four police cars had their lights on racing down the road. The speed they were doing – I’ve never seen anything like it. One of the cars hit her and she flipped three times. Her car was very badly smashed up.”

The eyewitness claims a man came running out of the sports centre shouting “that’s my wife” and “she’s pregnant”.

He said: “The man rushed over and was shouting her name. He was telling police ‘that’s my wife’, ‘that’s my wife’ and ran over to her.

“I hoped she was going to be okay but then heard today that she’d died.”

Another eye witness told the Telegraph an unmarked police car, thought to be a black Volvo, had its blue lights and siren on at the time.

The unnamed witness said: “I heard it before I saw anything, and I looked out of the window and I saw the unmarked police car.

“I didn’t see it go into the other car, but it looked like it was doing some speed.

“The other car, a blue car, collided, flipped about three times across the pavement, and then turned upright and landed there.”

A video captured by Abu Bakar showed the aftermath of the incident. A blue vehicle on the side of the road looks badly damaged and an unmarked black SUV police car has pulled over with flashing lights.

According to the Metropolitan Police, two officers who were in the unmarked car were taken to hospital following the collision. They have since been discharged.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, in charge of policing in Greenwich, said: “My heart goes out to the woman’s family and friends who have lost their loved ones in these tragic circumstances.

“An investigation into the circumstances of this collision is under way by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and we will assist with their inquiries in any way we can.

Flowers at the scene near the A20 and Kidbrooke Park Road in Eltham (Ben Whitley/PA)

“A road closure will remain at the scene today and I am grateful for the patience of the local motorists, who will need to use alternative routes.”

Residents in Eltham told the PA news agency the junction where the crash happened “is one of the most dangerous in south-east London”.

One said: “They drive really recklessly and it’s a very busy road, so I see how it could happen. It’s very sad.”

Another resident said they had been brought to tears by news of the incident and recalled seeing “loads of emergency vehicles” throughout the night.

Flowers have been laid at the scene of the incident.

One of the tributes laid on the road said: “My deepest thoughts are with you, your baby and your family and friends. The most awful tragedy that should never have happened and hope your family get some justice. RIP beautiful lady and your baby.”

The scene near the A20 and Kidbrooke Park Road in Eltham (Ben Whitley/PA)

A spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it was investigating the incident and is appealing for witnesses.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have died and all of those affected by this tragic incident.

“It is important we establish all of the circumstances surrounding this incident and our investigation is in its very early stages.

“This is a busy road, and the collision happened in the early evening when people are likely to have been travelling. We would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and may have witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it.

“Anyone who saw anything or has footage is encouraged to get in touch with our investigators.”

The Metropolitan Police declined to comment further.