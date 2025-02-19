Campaign to warn teenagers about vaping addiction

A 10-year study will track the long-term effects of vaping on the health of young people over 10 years

Children are going to be warned on YouTube and Instagram about getting addicted to vaping as part of a new Government campaign.

The campaign, called Love Your Lungs, will see influencers including Big Manny and Bodalia appeal to teenagers aged 13 to 18 on social media.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that it is the first nationwide campaign across England to inform young people about vaping and nicotine addiction.

It has commissioned a short video which depicts a woman in a toxic relationship, which transpires to be a relationship with her vape.

Many health experts advocate the use of vapes among smokers as a method to help them quit.

But they say children who have never smoked should not start vaping.

It comes as the Government backed a new study tracking the long-term effects of vaping on the health of young people.

The 10-year study will track 100,000 young people over 10 years.

Children and young people in Blackpool have spoken out about their experiences of smoking and vaping. With support from Healthwatch Blackpool, they've helped create a national discussion on the rise of teen vaping, motivating the government to act. https://t.co/P8JJNXiRHP pic.twitter.com/yVisnCXtou — Healthwatch England (@HealthwatchE) February 11, 2025

The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI)-funded study will track children who are aged eight to 18.

It will collect health data as well as monitoring information on wellbeing and other behaviours.

Officials said that the long-term impacts of vaping are not fully known, and it is hoped that the new study will provide the most detailed information yet on the longer-term impacts of youth vaping.

Two further studies have also been launched to capture the latest data in vaping research.

“We know that vaping can be a useful tool to quit smoking, but it’s crucial we have clear evidence on the long-term health harms, especially for young people,” said public health minister Ashley Dalton.

“This landmark series of studies, combined with our first nationwide youth vaping campaign, will help drive evidence-based, decisive action to protect our children’s future.”

Today, MPs vote on our plans to protect future generations from the harms of smoking and vaping 🧒 The Tobacco and Vapes Bill will help: ✅ children avoid a lifetime of addiction✅ achieve our key shift from sickness to prevention✅ protect the NHS https://t.co/0w9OPylEvZ pic.twitter.com/O4Z3B67Zh0 — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) November 26, 2024

Professor Lucy Chappell, National Institute of Health and Care Research chief executive and chief scientific adviser to DHSC, added: “With vaping on the rise among young people, it is crucial that we develop a solid evidence base to better understand its health impacts, and help ensure we protect and support the next generation.

“By investing in important research such as this we give young people, parents, and policymakers the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and safeguard long-term health.”

Sarah Sleet, chief executive at Asthma and Lung UK, said: “The number of non-smokers, particularly young people, taking up vaping is extremely worrying. The long-term impact of vaping on the lungs isn’t yet known, so research into its effect on young people is really important.”

Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of Action on Smoking, added: “Vaping is likely to have risks in the long term – although we know that it is less harmful than smoking, which will kill nearly two-thirds of long-term smokers.

“It is currently difficult to quantify those risks. This important new research will address this gap, providing valuable insights into the factors that lead teens to start vaping and the health impacts.”