Cameron wrong to talk about possible sanctions for Israeli ministers – Lammy

David Cameron was “wrong” to raise the prospect of sanctions being considered against two Israeli ministers, according to Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Former foreign secretary Lord Cameron revealed last month that he had been working on a plan to sanction finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over their support for blocking aid from entering the Gaza Strip and expanding illegal settlements both there and in the West Bank.

Mr Lammy declined to be drawn on when the current Government will make a decision after he was challenged in the House of Commons on Tuesday, although he did express reservations about his Tory predecessor’s handling of the matter.

Speaking at Foreign Office questions, Labour’s Emily Thornberry, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, said: “I would like to ask (Mr Lammy) about Ben-Gvir and Smotrich as well, and perhaps if I ask it a different way, we might be able to get an answer.

“So Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton tells us that before the last general election, the Foreign Office were working up potential sanctions against these two most controversial and infamous settlers and government ministers.

“I appreciate that sanctions are kept under review, I wonder if he might be in a position to be able to tell us when a decision might be made about these two, or if a decision has already been made?”

Mr Lammy replied: “I think that the previous foreign secretary was wrong to talk about sanctions under consideration, particularly sanctions that he said was under consideration in office, and then didn’t do.

“I’m not going to get drawn on sanctions policy from this despatch box but I’m pleased that (Ms Thornberry) is raising these issues with such importance, and I think that all looking can see the strength of feeling in the House.”

Mr Lammy also told MPs that the UK will “stand opposed” to annexation of Palestinian territory by Israel.

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Calum Miller said: “The comments last week by finance minister Smotrich, advocating the annexation of the West Bank, together with continuing devastation in northern Gaza, have reinforced that elements of the Israeli cabinet have no interest in a two-state solution.

“There is now a real and imminent risk that the extremists in the Israeli cabinet will succeed in annexing Palestinian Territories before any negotiations can take place. So in light of this, does the Foreign Secretary agree that now is the time to recognise Palestine?”

Labour MP Clive Betts (Sheffield South East) earlier said: “(Mr Lammy) is saying he’s not going to speculate on future sanctions but the two ministers named are encouraging settler violence, they have called for the annexation of the West Bank into Israel, so does (Mr Lammy) accept that if he won’t talk about further sanctions today, he can recognise that the threat of annexation is real, and until we come out clearly and support an independent Palestinian state, then the settlers will continue with their violence in the belief eventually they can achieve the annexation they want?”

Mr Lammy replied: “Annexation would be illegal and we would stand opposed to it. I want to make that fundamentally clear.”

Elsewhere in the questions session, Mr Lammy urged Israel to proceed “as quickly as possible” with an investigation into the killing of seven aid workers, including three Britons.

Labour MP Patrick Hurley (Southport) said: “It’s nearly eight months now since an IDF (Israel Defence Forces) attack on a World Central Kitchen convoy killed seven aid workers, including three Britons – James Henderson, John Chapman and James Kirby.

“So does the Foreign Secretary agree that their families deserve to see accountability and justice for their deaths?”

Mr Lammy replied: “It was very important for me to meet with the families a few weeks ago. The killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, including those British nationals, in an Israeli air strike in Gaza on April 1 was appalling and a matter of great concern.”

He added: “We continue to urge the advocate general in Israel to proceed with a proper investigation and inquiry and to get on with that as quickly as possible.”