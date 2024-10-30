Brother of imprisoned blogger ‘more hopeful’ after talks with Foreign Secretary

Jagtar Singh Johal has been detained in India since 2017

The brother of a blogger imprisoned in India for seven years has said he is “a lot more hopeful” the UK Government will do “what is right” following a meeting with Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Jagtar Singh Johal, a Sikh activist from Dumbarton, was in Punjab, northern India, for his wedding in 2017 when his family said he was arrested and bundled into an unmarked car.

He is said to have been tortured, including with electric shocks, and faces the death penalty as a result of his campaigning for Sikh rights.

In 2022, a United Nations panel acknowledged Mr Johal had been arbitrarily detained in India.

Mr Johal’s brother, Gurpreet Singh Johal, has campaigned for his release, and on Wednesday he met with Mr Lammy.

Speaking after the meeting, he said: “Over the last seven years, I’ve heard a lot of empty talk from previous foreign secretaries about my brother’s case.

“After today’s meeting I’m a lot more hopeful that this new Government will do what is right.

“David Lammy listened to what we had to say and the solutions we proposed – unlike his predecessors. But the proof is in the pudding – and that means getting Jagtar out of prison and back to Dumbarton.”

Mr Lammy is the fifth foreign secretary Gurpreet has met, following previous meetings with Jeremy Hunt, Liz Truss, James Cleverly and David Cameron.

He is also the seventh foreign secretary since Jagtar was detained in 2017.

David Lammy is the fifth Foreign Secretary Gurpreet Singh Johal has met during his campaign to get his brother released from prison (Lucy North/PA)

Dan Dolan, director of advocacy and policy at advocacy group Reprieve, said: “The Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister both took strong, principled positions on Jagtar’s case in opposition, recognising that he is arbitrarily detained and saying the Government should seek his release.

“We’re calling on them to honour those commitments. They have an opportunity to do better than the last government and bring Jagtar home to his family in Dumbarton.”

Labour MP for West Dunbartonshire Douglas McAllister, whose constituency includes Dumbarton, said: “Jagtar Singh Johal belongs in West Dunbartonshire and getting him home is very important to me.

“Today the Foreign Secretary made clear that he views the case as a priority and I hope we will now see that put into practice.

“His predecessors failed the family because they lacked the political will to resolve Jagtar’s situation.

“Today I got the sense the Foreign Secretary intends to do better, and I hope for Jagtar and the family’s sake we now see that.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “The Foreign Secretary met Mr Johal’s brother, Member of Parliament and a representative from Reprieve today.

“The UK Government is committed to working for faster progress on Jagtar’s case and FCDO consular staff continue to support Mr Johal and his family.”