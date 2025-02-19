Brother and sister died of head injuries after car hit e-scooter, inquest hears

Roman Casselden, 16, who was riding an e-scooter with his sister Darcie, nine, when they were hit by a car

A brother and sister who were riding an e-scooter when it was hit by a car both died of a traumatic head injury, an inquest heard.

Roman Casselden, 16, and nine-year-old Darcie Casselden were pronounced dead at the scene in Ashlyns in Pitsea, Essex on February 1.

Essex area coroner Michelle Brown, who opened the inquests separately in Chelmsford on Wednesday, said the siblings had been “travelling on an e-scooter”.

Darcie Casselden, nine, who was riding an e-scooter with her brother Roman, 16, when they were hit by a car (Essex Police/PA)

She said the e-scooter was “involved in a collision with a motor vehicle that was travelling east along Ashlyns approaching Stokefelde”.

The coroner said emergency services attended and Darcie was pronounced dead at 7.10pm, and Roman at 7.50pm.

The coroner gave the provisional cause of death for each child as “traumatic head injury pending further investigation”.

She said that formal identification was undertaken by their mother.

“Police have advised that the driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested for various offences,” the coroner said.

She said that police requested that the inquest be suspended “pending police investigation and possible prosecution”.

Ms Brown suspended proceedings in both inquests and said the position would be reviewed in four months.

She added: “I would just like to extend my personal sympathy.”

She said Roman and Darcie were “very young” and the case had “very tragic circumstances”.

The children’s mother Emma said, in a statement released through police, that “their love, kindness, and spirit live on in the hearts of all who knew them”.

Essex Police said two people arrested in connection with the incident have been released, with a woman bailed and a man released under investigation.