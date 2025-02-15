British couple on round-the-world motorcycle journey detained in Iran

Craig and Lindsay Foreman, who have been detained in Iran

A British husband and wife on a motorcycle journey around the world have been detained in Iran.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman were reportedly detained in January but the country’s state-run media revealed this week they had been accused of security-related offences.

Their family said the situation was causing “significant concern”.

The couple were ultimately heading for Australia, having crossed into Iran from Armenia on December 30, according to social media posts.

Mrs Foreman was said to be carrying out a research project as part of the journey, asking people what constitutes a “good life”.

She was due to present her findings at a conference on positive psychology in Brisbane in July, the BBC reported.

The couple had shared regular social media updates from the Middle Eastern country.

“To put your minds at rest, we are having the most amazing time in Iran,” they posted on Facebook on January 3.

Posting on Instagram, Mrs Foreman acknowledged that travelling to the Iran, against Foreign Office advice, was “slightly scary”.

“Yes, we’re aware of the risks. But we also know the rewards of meeting incredible people, hearing their stories, and seeing the breathtaking landscapes of these regions could far outweigh the fear.”

“From the vast deserts of Iran to the towering peaks of Pakistan, we hope to share the beauty, hospitality, and humanity that often go unnoticed.”

The Foreign Office advises against all travel to Iran.

“Having a British passport or connections to the UK can be reason enough for the Iranian authorities to detain you,” the guidance says.

British citizens have previously been held by the Iranian regime.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Annosheh Ashoori, who are dual British-Iranian citizens, were released in March 2022 after being held for several years in Iranian prisons.

A statement from the couple’s family said: “We would like to take this opportunity to address the distressing situation concerning Craig and Lindsay Foreman, who are currently being detained in Kerman, Iran.

“This unexpected turn of events has caused significant concern for our entire family, and we are deeply focused on ensuring their safety and well-being during this trying time.

“We are actively engaging with the British Government and relevant authorities, working diligently to navigate the complexities of this matter.

“The family are united in our determination to secure their safe return.”

Craig Foreman last posted from Isfahan in Iran on January 3 (Family Handout/PA)

A post from the couple’s Facebook page titled PPK2K (Positive People Knee-to-Knee) RTW Motorcycle Mission described the prospect of going to Iran as “slightly scary”, listing a number of risk factors, including arrest.

They had planned to enter Pakistan next, posting on social media on January 3: “It’s a very busy itinerary, we have limited connectivity and we have to use a vpn to get onto most apps (especially social media) so I will hopefully catch up with posting when we arrive in Pakistan (from tomorrow evening – though we have to have a government provided armed escort for the first few days so let’s see how that goes?!!).”

A number of other positive posts followed on the same day, reporting being “overwhelmed by the sense of connection” in Iran, while another picture claimed to show Ms Foreman with a “kind-hearted mullah” while both placed their hands on their chests.

The caption read: “At the Madrasa Naseriyeh in Isfahan, I had the privilege of meeting this kind and thoughtful mullah. Despite our differences in background, language, and belief, this gesture said everything: I see you. I honour you. We are connected.”

Ms Foreman’s latest TikTok post, dated December 28, shows the couple in the Armenian countryside.

The latest post on Mr Foreman’s Facebook page, from Isfahan in Iran, also on January 3, displays a number of selfies apparently showing the couple, along with the caption: “What a wonderful place”.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are providing consular assistance to two British nationals detained in Iran and are in contact with the local authorities.”