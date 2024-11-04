British couple missing after Valencia floods ‘found dead in their car’

Volunteers and residents in Valencia clean the mud four days after flash floods (Angel Garcia/AP)

A British couple missing in Valencia after floods hit the region have been found dead in their car, their daughter has told the BBC.

Don Turner, 78, and wife Terry, 74, had not been seen since heavy downpours caused flash floods in eastern Spain.

Their daughter Ruth O’Loughlin, from Burntwood, Staffordshire, confirmed to the BBC that her parents’ bodies were found in their car on Saturday.

She had previously told the BBC her parents had moved to Spain a decade ago as they “always wanted to live in the sunshine”.

She was told the two were missing on Thursday after friends checked on them and found their pets at home but their vehicle gone.

Terry had told friends they were “popping out” to get some gas, she said.

More than 200 people have been confirmed dead in the flooding disaster so far.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man and woman who have died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”