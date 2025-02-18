British couple detained in Iran charged with espionage

Craig and Lindsay Foreman have been charged with espionage in Iran

A British husband and wife who were detained in Iran have been charged with espionage, the Iranian judiciary has said.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman were on a motorcycle journey around the world when they were detained in the Middle Eastern country in January.

An Iranian judiciary spokesperson told Tehran’s Mizan news agency on Tuesday that the couple had “collected information” in several provinces of the country under the guise of being tourists.

The spokesperson added that the two British citizens were arrested “during a series of co-ordinated intelligence operations and while collecting information in Kerman city”.

Craig Foreman who, along with his wife Lindsay, has been detained in Iran (Family Handout/PA)

The couple were ultimately heading for Australia, having crossed into Iran from Armenia on December 30, according to social media posts.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has been approached for comment.

The Foreign Office advises against all travel to Iran.

“Having a British passport or connections to the UK can be reason enough for the Iranian authorities to detain you,” the guidance says.

The couple had shared regular social media updates from the Middle Eastern country.

“To put your minds at rest, we are having the most amazing time in Iran,” they posted on Facebook on January 3.

On Instagram, Mrs Foreman acknowledged that travelling to the Iran, against Foreign Office advice, was “slightly scary”.

She added: “Yes, we’re aware of the risks. But we also know the rewards of meeting incredible people, hearing their stories, and seeing the breathtaking landscapes of these regions could far outweigh the fear.

“From the vast deserts of Iran to the towering peaks of Pakistan, we hope to share the beauty, hospitality, and humanity that often go unnoticed.”

Mrs Foreman was said to be carrying out a research project as part of the journey, asking people what constitutes a “good life”.

She was due to present her findings at a conference on positive psychology in Brisbane in July, it was reported earlier this month by the BBC.

British citizens have previously been held by the Iranian regime.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, who are dual British-Iranian citizens, were released in March 2022 after being detained for several years in Iran.