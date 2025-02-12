Bradford City of Culture signs pay and conditions agreement with unions

Unions have signed an agreement with Bradford City of Culture aimed at ensuring creative workers engaged in the programme will receive decent pay and conditions

Equity, the Musicians’ Union, Bectu, and Artists Union England welcomed the signing of a so-called Memorandum of Understanding.

The deal for this year’s City of Culture guarantees that professional creative workers are engaged on terms in line with collectively-bargained agreements.

Equity official Dominic Bascombe said: “The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Bradford 2025 is a win for the region, a win for workers and a win for audiences.

“It will ensure that our members are employed on agreed minimum terms, with training and development opportunities for younger creatives and respect for the intellectual property rights of our members.

“We look forward to working with Bradford 2025 to ensure a long-lasting legacy in which arts and culture continue to thrive in the region.”