Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton switches on Bond Street Christmas lights

British actress Lucy Boynton has turned on the Bond Street Christmas lights in a festive event, saying she was “thrilled” to perform the role in her home city.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star switched on the special Chanel No .5 lights installation on Tuesday evening.

“Having grown up in London I have walked under these Christmas lights every year, so I could not be more thrilled to be a part of lighting up Bond Street with Chanel this year,” Boynton told the PA news agency,

“I think there’s something so moving about a city decorating itself for the festive season.

“I think it’s such a jovial sense of spirit and camaraderie and it elicits such joy in everyone who gets to walk past.”

The new display of Christmas lights on Bond Street in London (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)

This is the first time the West End Company has collaborated with Chanel Fragrance & Beauty for the festive lights.

The luxury fashion house is intrinsically linked to London, especially Mayfair, with the company’s flagship boutique, and global headquarters based on Bond Street.

The light installation which consists of 85,750 LED bulbs spans from Piccadilly to Oxford Circus.

Thomas du Pré de Saint Maur, head of global creative at Chanel addressed the spectators.

“Thanks to a splendid collaboration between the New West End Company and Chanel, we hope to delight passersby, amaze children, and make grown-ups dream,” he said.

Dee Corsi, chief executive of the New West End Company, added: “We have had some spectacular illuminations on Bond Street across the decades, but this year’s exclusive installation from Chanel Fragrance & Beauty is something truly special”.