BBC urged to pull Gaza documentary from iPlayer over claims about child featured

The BBC has been urged to pull a documentary about Gaza from BBC iPlayer over allegations that a child in it is the son of a Hamas leader.

Gaza: How To Survive A War Zone, which aired on Monday on BBC Two, features Abdullah Al-Yazouri as a narrator who speaks about what life is like in the territory amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

A letter has been sent by Friday Night Dinner and EastEnders actress Tracy-Ann Oberman, Strike producer Neil Blair, former BBC One controller Danny Cohen and producer Leo Pearlman to BBC director-general Tim Davie amid claims Abdullah is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, Hamas’s deputy minister of agriculture.

They say: “Given the serious nature of these concerns, the BBC should immediately postpone any broadcast repeats of the programme, remove it from iPlayer and take down any social media clips of the programme until an independent investigation is carried out and its findings published with full transparency for licence-fee payers.

“Can the BBC confirm it will take this action?”

They have raised concerns about the “editorial standards of this programme and the BBC’s compliance with the Ofcom Broadcasting Code, its own Editorial Guidelines and English law”, and asked for the corporation to answer questions about the documentary.

They said: “Was it known to the BBC that the narrator and principal contributor of the documentary, Abdullah Al-Yazouri, is the son of a senior leader of the proscribed terrorist group, Hamas?

“If the BBC was aware that Abdullah Al-Yazouri was the son of a terrorist leader, why was this not disclosed to audiences during the programme?

“If the BBC was not aware that Abdullah Al-Yazouri is the son of a terrorist leader, what diligence checks were undertaken and why did they fail?”

They also raised concerns about due diligence, whether his parents signed a release for him to appear, and asked if they were given permission by Hamas to make the documentary, which was produced by production company Hoyo Films.

London-based Hoyo Films has previously made BBC documentary Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods, which was filmed by Ukrainian soldiers amid the war with Russia.

Since October 2023, when Hamas attacked festivalgoers and Israeli settlers, more than 48,000 Palestinians have died, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The militant group is currently releasing hostages to Israel in a truce agreement with the Middle Eastern country.

The letter to the BBC was also addressed to the corporation’s chief content officer Charlotte Moore and BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness.

The BBC and Hoyo Films have been contacted for comment.