BBC pauses publication of Tim Westwood report at request of Metropolitan Police

The BBC has paused its publication of a report into the conduct of former BBC Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood, at the request of the Metropolitan Police.

Westwood, 67, who faces historical sexual abuse allegations from multiple women, “strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour”.

The Met Police have submitted a “file of evidence” to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) regarding allegations at the height of the veteran hip hop DJ’s career and prosecutors are considering whether to bring charges against him.

Tim Westwood was a DJ on BBC Radio 1 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Gemma White, the barrister leading the report into Westwood, was appointed to look at Westwood’s work at the BBC in 2022.

In July, the corporation said the independent inquiry had been completed but could not be published because of an “ongoing police investigation”.

On Thursday, a BBC spokesman said: “The police have requested that the BBC pause its intended publication of the report.

“This is to allow the investigating authorities further time to consider the impact of the publication of the report on the ongoing investigation.

“We have discussed the police’s request with Gemma White KC and she has agreed that it is appropriate to pause publication in these circumstances.

“The BBC has always been clear that it intends to publish Gemma White KC’s report.

“We recognise that this pause to publication will be disappointing, particularly to those who came forward to participate in the review and to whom we are very grateful.

“However, we must continue to ensure that any steps we take, including in relation to publication of the report, do not negatively impact any criminal process.

“We continue to correspond with the investigating authorities, and we will provide a further update regarding report publication when there is sufficient clarity to do so.”

A Met Police spokesman said: “While consultation with the CPS is ongoing, we have asked the BBC to pause the publication of its report to allow for further time to consider any potential impact on the investigation.”

Westwood has been interviewed several times under caution by the force.

Scotland Yard previously said it is investigating accusations of offences alleged to have happened between 1982 and 2016.

Westwood stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April 2022, and left Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra in 2013 after nearly 20 years.

A statement from a representative of Westwood to the PA news agency in April 2022 said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”