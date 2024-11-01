Barrister jailed over country road crash which left pensioner dead

Barrister Hamish Hickey has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving

A barrister has been jailed for almost two years after a pensioner died following a crash on a country road.

Police said Michael Lupton, 85, died after his Ford Ka was hit by a Volvo XC40 driven by Hamish Hickey, 40, on a road near the village of Ampleforth, in North Yorkshire, in July 2022.

North Yorkshire Police said Hickey had been travelling towards Ampleforth with his two young children in the back of the car.

He went over a blind brow in the middle of the road at 65pmh before colliding with Mr Lupton, who was travelling uphill towards him on the left-hand side of the rural road, the force said.

North Yorkshire Police handout – Michael Lupton

Mr Lupton’s car was pushed backwards and onto the grass verge. He was airlifted to hospital where he died on August 14 2022 – 19 days after the crash.

A force spokesman said Hickey initially claimed that he was driving at an appropriate speed, close to the left-hand side of the road, but this was contradicted by a forensic investigation.

This found that he was travelling at 65mph, in a 60mph zone, on a narrow country lane over a blind summit.

Hickey, of St Hildas Walk, Ampleforth, later provided an updated statement accepting his driving fell below what would be accepted of a careful and competent driver, the spokesman said.

The force confirmed that he admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for 23 months at York Crown Court on Friday.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and 11 months.

Both the defendant, who worked as a family law barrister based in Middlesbrough, and Mr Lupton lived in Ampleforth.

Mr Lupton has been described an active man who was much-loved by family and friends.

Major collision investigator Detective Constable Laura Cleary said: “Our thoughts are with Michael’s loved ones who are still deeply affected by his death, which was preventable.

“Our officers see too much devastation on our roads first-hand.

“When driving on rural country lanes, please be mindful of the different road conditions and hazards that you may encounter and adjust your speed accordingly.

“Every road death brings immeasurable heartache and harm to the families and communities left behind.”