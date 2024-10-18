Baby dies after migrant boat gets into difficulty in Channel

A baby has died after a migrant boat got into difficulty in the English Channel.

The French maritime prefecture for the English Channel and the North Sea said another 65 migrants were rescued after the incident off the coast of Wissant in the Pas-de-Calais region on Thursday evening.

Those rescued were taken back to the port at Boulogne-sur-Mer.

(PA Graphics/Press Association Images)

A French navy patrol boat and a helicopter were used in the rescue and recovery operation.

The baby was found unconscious following the incident and later declared dead.

Authorities said searches are ongoing to find any more missing people.

An investigation has been launched by the public prosecutor’s office in Boulogne-sur-Mer.

The baby’s death is the 45th to be reported by the French coastguards so far this year.

A total of 27,557 people have arrived in the UK in small boats so far this year after crossing the channel – 6% higher than the equivalent point last year.

The total arrivals is 26% lower than the same point in 2022.

People continued crossing the Channel as arrivals were brought into Dover on Friday.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover from a Border Force vessel on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Following the death, Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: “We are heartbroken that a baby has died in yet another devastating and depressingly preventable tragedy in the Channel.

“People who make the crossing are fleeing war, conflict and persecution and simply want to be safe.

“As our analysis shows, these crossings are getting ever deadlier, with the total number of deaths this year being greater than the previous three years combined.

“This procession of death and tragedy shows we need to rethink our approach. Lives will continue to be lost if we carry on as it is.

“The Government should adopt a more multi-pronged strategy to tackle these life-threatening journeys.

“Seeking to disrupt the smuggling gangs alone will never be enough: Government must also provide safe and legal routes for refugees, as well as meaningful collaboration with European partners.”